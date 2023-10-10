Second campaign multiplayer is here!

Hi colonists,

We have some new exciting updates for you all!

In the desolate world of Homeseek, every decision is a matter of survival. As the winds of change sweep through our post-apocalyptic landscape, we bring you some important updates:

Weeklong sale

—

For a limited time, Homeseek is now 25% off! It's your chance to step into a world where resources are scarce, and your every move matters.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2093000/Homeseek/

—

We're excited to announce the launch of our second campaign multiplayer mode! Team up with fellow survivors and conquer the challenges of our shattered world together.

To optimize multiplayer matchmaking, starting on the 17th, multiplayer will be available from Friday 9AM UTC to Monday 9AM UTC. Make every moment count in your fight for survival.

Awards season!

—

We're honored to share that Homeseek has won the Bronze Award for Best International Game at the SEA Game Awards. It's a testament to our shared journey through this unforgiving world. But we're not done yet!

We've also been nominated for the TIGA Awards' Best Strategy Game category. Wish us luck as we continue to strive for excellence in the realm of strategy and survival.

V1.07 patch notes

—

Improvements

The Second Part is now available for Online Multiplayer.

You will now be able to see, during building placement, the entrance, and the incoming and outgoing pipe spots, in order to position the building more efficiently. Distances for calculating losses and pipe costs are based on those tiles (before they were calculated from the center of the building).

We modified the functionality of Farm. Now it steadily converts water to food every second instead of in batches. This was done to simplify its functionality, making its management easier.

We improved feedback regarding buildings that have efficiency issues. Now you will be able to see accurately the percentage of efficiency for buildings that don’t get as many resources as they should. This improvement addresses also some inconsistencies that there were in the daily resource productions/consumptions.

Active laws now will appear on HUD along with any animals that are in your settlement, but out of an animal farm.

You can add now expedition party resources “per day” for faster preparation.

In an effort to increase the chances of finding others for online multiplayer, we will limit its availability from 9 a.m. UTC on Friday to 9 a.m. UTC on Monday. This will take effect after Monday 17th of October.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that was causing the Wolf Den to not appear in scenario 2.2.

Fixed a couple of bugs related to the windmill quests in 2.2

Other minor fixes.

Upcoming Improvements

Since we released, we have made a significant amount of improvements based on your feedback. We have been through most of your suggestions. We still have a few left:

We are working on a more advanced autosave system that can work as a failsafe in case you want to roll back.

We’ll be adding a bigger difficulty option.

We also want to add more controls and options, like a toggle for edge scrolling, placing multiple buildings, etc.

We are making changes to simplify the connection requirements for some buildings and also provide better feedback.

Remember, the world of Homeseek is as unforgiving as ever. Make alliances, forge strategies, and seize victory in the face of adversity. Your journey through this post-apocalyptic world has only just begun.

Don't forget to follow our Twitter and join the Discord for more discussions, tips, and development updates:





See you in the wasteland.