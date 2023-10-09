Update v1.5 The Runs: Part 1

The Runs: Part 1

This update adds a new game mode titled "The Runs."

Intended to be played in a classical linear fashion, Level 1, Level 2, etc.

The update includes 6 new playable levels to explore and get your monster hunting on.

Even though the levels are intended to be played in order, currently, the levels can be played in any order and do not require the previous level to be completed.

Area 1 - Residents

Level 1 - Neighborhood - Leaving the safety of your bunker, you will explore the surrounding neighborhood.

Level 2 - Playground - Arriving in another neighborhood, you must get into a playground and find a way out.

Level 3 - Graveyard - Now on the edge of the neighborhoods, you enter the Graveyard, and must continue your journey.

Area 2 - Forest

Level 4 - Emerald Meadow - Night has fallen as you leave the Graveyard and enter an old pasture.

Level 5 - Labyrinth - Finding a cave as your refuge, you must navigate these dark corridors in search of its exit.

Level 6 - Crags Edge - Upon leaving the cave system, you arrive in the hills near the city. Traverse its edges and make your way into the city.

Area 3 - The City

This next installment is currently in production.

(There are plans for more areas beyond the city)

The Runs game mode still incorporates the Gut Pressure, but the bar reset each level.

The players' items and ammo are reset at each level.

Blood Money is not reset.

Some levels have an Ammo Vending machine to utilize saved Blood Money.

Area 1 - Level 1 - When completed, the area will spawn more creatures in the next playthrough. -- This feature may be added to the other levels.

Updates/Fixes

Lighting has been adjusted on each map (including multiplayer). This has increased overall performance and stability.

Fog density has been increased on each map. - Density increase varies on each map.

Volumetric fog was removed to better utilize the flashlight and other lighting issues. (The flashlight will receive its own update soon).

Corrected a menu bug that loaded the user into an old/unused menu.

Culling Distance for foliage assets has been reduced (less foliage is rendered in the distance)

A couple of Tree models have been corrected - The trees were not appearing correctly when the player was a 'medium' distance away.

Several ambient (background) music tracks have been lowered in volume.

Gut Pressure groans from the main character have been lowered in volume.