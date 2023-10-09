- Updated SteamVR Libraries to 1.26.7
- Updated The Camera Options in steamvr tab
- Changed Behavior of Space Drag to ignore invalid play area error, as some setups the play area is not properly reported to steamvr
- Fixed some issues with Space drag moving your position to the wrong area in seated games
OVR Advanced Settings update for 9 October 2023
5.7.4
