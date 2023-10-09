 Skip to content

OVR Advanced Settings update for 9 October 2023

5.7.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12397380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated SteamVR Libraries to 1.26.7
  • Updated The Camera Options in steamvr tab
  • Changed Behavior of Space Drag to ignore invalid play area error, as some setups the play area is not properly reported to steamvr
  • Fixed some issues with Space drag moving your position to the wrong area in seated games

