1.06 Patch notes - Hardcore saving improvements, Ukrainian language and more

Another day, another big update. Here's the list:

Every time you save the game now, a backup file is created in Appdata/LocalRow/CookieDev/Thief Simulator 2/backups. Up to 10 backups

You can now learn car theft without having the garage

Fixed forklift stealing bug (couldn't be stolen without a garage)

Added Ukrainian language

Binocular mode was improved

Parcel locker and shovel achievements were reduced to 5

Policeman has a volumetric flashlight now

Night lighting improvements

Added tutorial for security panels

Fixed the issue with getting blocked while using binoculars and getting a phone call

Multiple saves are now allowed for Hardcore mode

Allowed loading saves on hardcore during police chase