Thief Simulator 2 update for 9 October 2023

1.06 Patch notes - Hardcore saving improvements, Ukrainian language and more

1.06 Patch notes - Hardcore saving improvements, Ukrainian language and more

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another day, another big update. Here's the list:

  • If you fall under the map, you can use a command to respawn at home:
  1. Go to your inventory
  2. Press Ctrl + E
  3. Type in the inputfield: "Gohome" and press Enter
  4. You will be transported to your hideout
  5. Please don't abuse

  • Every time you save the game now, a backup file is created in Appdata/LocalRow/CookieDev/Thief Simulator 2/backups. Up to 10 backups

  • You can now learn car theft without having the garage

  • Fixed forklift stealing bug (couldn't be stolen without a garage)

  • Added Ukrainian language

  • Binocular mode was improved

  • Parcel locker and shovel achievements were reduced to 5

  • Policeman has a volumetric flashlight now

  • Night lighting improvements

  • Added tutorial for security panels

  • Fixed the issue with getting blocked while using binoculars and getting a phone call

  • Multiple saves are now allowed for Hardcore mode

  • Allowed loading saves on hardcore during police chase

  • Hardcore saves now have a red color to differentiate from normal saves

