1.06 Patch notes - Hardcore saving improvements, Ukrainian language and more

Another day, another big update. Here's the list:
- If you fall under the map, you can use a command to respawn at home:
- Go to your inventory
- Press Ctrl + E
- Type in the inputfield: "Gohome" and press Enter
- You will be transported to your hideout
- Please don't abuse
-
Every time you save the game now, a backup file is created in Appdata/LocalRow/CookieDev/Thief Simulator 2/backups. Up to 10 backups
-
You can now learn car theft without having the garage
-
Fixed forklift stealing bug (couldn't be stolen without a garage)
-
Added Ukrainian language
-
Binocular mode was improved
-
Parcel locker and shovel achievements were reduced to 5
-
Policeman has a volumetric flashlight now
-
Night lighting improvements
-
Added tutorial for security panels
-
Fixed the issue with getting blocked while using binoculars and getting a phone call
-
Multiple saves are now allowed for Hardcore mode
-
Allowed loading saves on hardcore during police chase
-
Hardcore saves now have a red color to differentiate from normal saves
Changed files in this update