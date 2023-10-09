Patch Notes (v2.5797 + Pitch Button Reconfig)

Bug Fixes:
- Runners leading off of first and third bases at the same time now properly return to base when the pitcher leaves the mound or throws a non-pitch in 1v1.
- Players returning to the locker room from a multiplayer match are no longer spawned in the same place.
- The customizer menu is no longer clickable while invisible in the multiplayer locker room.
- The pitcher in pitching practice now waits for everything to load before pitching.
- Several menu fixes.
- Adjusted some colliders on a few fields.
- Fixed a local vs remote bat size difference in multiplayer.
- Fixed several audio loading issues.
- The AI defender will no longer hold the ball if a player tags and locks to base the same moment the defender gets the ball in 1v1.
- Playing the tutorial no longer affects the audio of other game modes.
- Fixed a host menu issue when a player leaves the free roam lobby.
- Fixed a roster issue with the Cows team.
- Fixed a roster issue with the Bats team.
Improvements:
- Remapped the special pitches menu to the right controller’s Quick Menu button. The left controller will still open the Quick Menu.
- The AI are now more adept at performing pickles and rundowns in 1v1.
- Improved several character animations.
- The tutorial field has been re-skinned for a more pleasing aesthetic vibe.
New Features:
- Special Pitches! No need to keep slinging the same ol’ medium speed straight ball.
- Special pitches have been added to the Full Tutorial… Get out there and learn how to throw them!
- A new, bigger locker room has been added for the Free Roam Lobby.
- A new multiplayer roster screen with ready-up status has been added to the Free Roam Lobby.
- Don’t believe the other players are on low batting assist in Free Roam? Well now you can see exactly what assist settings they are using on the side panel of the Quick Menu!
- New batting options: Classic batting is exactly what you’re used to. Pro batting features less power from batting and a sweet spot mechanism for those homeruns!
- Pro batting has been added to the Full Tutorial. Start learning how to hit those sweet spots!
- Mascots have been added to the fields! These lovable characters will now cheer you on when certain game events occur.
- New customizer items have arrived. Start spending those hard earned coins!
- So you want to run like a ninja? Dee Jeaney knows how. Now no two players on a single team run the same.
