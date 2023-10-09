 Skip to content

Commander: Modern War update for 9 October 2023

Commander Modern War new update!

Commander: Modern War update for 9 October 2023

Build 12397261

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest update for Commander Modern War comes with some significant improvements to enhance your gaming experience:

🐛 Bug Fixes: We've squashed some minor bugs to make your gameplay smoother and bug-free.

✨ Visual Enhancements: Get ready for a visual treat! We've added stunning light effects and bloom explosions to make every explosion and combat sequence visually striking.

🌊 Improved Water Animations: The water animations have been revamped to be more vibrant and engaging, making your encounters near bodies of water all the more realistic.

💥 Enhanced Realism: In intense infantry battles, you'll now see a blood splatter effect upon infantry defeat, adding a touch of realism and intensity to ground combat.

Enjoy these updates and dive back into Commander Modern War for an even more immersive and thrilling gaming adventure! 🔥🎮

