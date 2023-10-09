Commander Modern War new update!

The latest update for Commander Modern War comes with some significant improvements to enhance your gaming experience:
🐛 Bug Fixes: We've squashed some minor bugs to make your gameplay smoother and bug-free.
✨ Visual Enhancements: Get ready for a visual treat! We've added stunning light effects and bloom explosions to make every explosion and combat sequence visually striking.
🌊 Improved Water Animations: The water animations have been revamped to be more vibrant and engaging, making your encounters near bodies of water all the more realistic.
💥 Enhanced Realism: In intense infantry battles, you'll now see a blood splatter effect upon infantry defeat, adding a touch of realism and intensity to ground combat.
Enjoy these updates and dive back into Commander Modern War for an even more immersive and thrilling gaming adventure! 🔥🎮
Changed files in this update