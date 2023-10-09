 Skip to content

A Good Place To Die update for 9 October 2023

Version 0.4! New zombie and new boss!

Build 12397238

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new zombie that carries a bomb in its belly and explodes when hit and added a new Boss that attracts lightning during the game.
The programming of game achievements has also started.

