- Increased melee attack range;
- Reduced difficulty on the Shoot'em up level;
- Decreased penalty for death;
- Other minor improvements.
Kingdom Shell update for 9 October 2023
Small update: Version 1.004
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Kingdom Shell Content Depot 1154091
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update