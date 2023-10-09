 Skip to content

Kingdom Shell update for 9 October 2023

Small update: Version 1.004

  • Increased melee attack range;
  • Reduced difficulty on the Shoot'em up level;
  • Decreased penalty for death;
  • Other minor improvements.

