 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legend of Edda: Pegasus update for 9 October 2023

Update notes for October 9th, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12397181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Filipino language support. If you find mistranslations, report them on our #translations channel over Discord, please.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241571 Depot 2241571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link