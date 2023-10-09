- Added Filipino language support. If you find mistranslations, report them on our #translations channel over Discord, please.
Legend of Edda: Pegasus update for 9 October 2023
Update notes for October 9th, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241571 Depot 2241571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update