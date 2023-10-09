Added Turkish and Simplified Chinesse translations.
Educational Suite update for 9 October 2023
Turkish + Simplified Chiness language options!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2560661
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2560662
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2560663
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update