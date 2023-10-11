Update 1.15 brings two new tracks and other improvements!

Hello everyone! We just pushed 1.15 live, which adds two new tracks and a handful of improvements...

New tracks: "House of the Rising Sun" and "Hino Nacional Brasiliero!"

Added a very small bar that shows elapsed time, so you can see how much time remains at a glance.

Adjusted scoring so that slides are slightly more lenient, depending on the intensity of the slide.

For new users, the default target framerate is now 120, which should lead to smoother scrolling for most users.

The delay before playing a song preview clip is slightly extended when you first enter the Track Select screen.

Small bugfixes and optimizations.

We really like the little time bar thing - it's great being able to see the elapsed time at a glance! Previously, it took a second to actually read the numbers and figure out how much of the track was left. Now, you can immediately tell that you're 25%, 50%, or 75% through.

Don't forget: if something about this update messes up your game, you can revert to the previous version (1.14E) by choosing the last_update beta branch.

Here's our plan for continued updates:

Adding a 3 more languages to Nintendo Switch version. As soon as all of these are done, it's time to bring the entire localization package to PC. We'd also like to add new songs to celebrate each of the new languages.

More tracks, bugfixes, and optimizations.

Controls: we're really into the idea of making an "official" schematic for a 3d-printable Trombone Champ controller. If we end up creating one, we'll make sure it's officially supported by the base game out-of-the-box, which means adjusting the Controls menu.

We hope you enjoy the update! Thank you for your continued patience!

-Holy Wow Studios