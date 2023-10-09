- First Tutorial stage now visually shows movements controls on screen
- Game Saved Side Message now shows save file name
- Remove spawning some invalid objects from cheats menu
- Added flashing red outline to HQ destroyed Side Message
- Fixed objects getting stuck waiting for power if the player interrupted an AutoBot that was already going there
- Fixed issue with Interactor AutoBot Off World throwing an error because it tried to interact with a regular object
- Fixed Research Ingot previous requirement not being set as Black Crystals
Dinky Guardians update for 9 October 2023
v1.08 - 09/10/2023 20:22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349041
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349042
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2349043
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update