Dinky Guardians update for 9 October 2023

v1.08 - 09/10/2023 20:22

v1.08 - 09/10/2023 20:22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • First Tutorial stage now visually shows movements controls on screen
  • Game Saved Side Message now shows save file name
  • Remove spawning some invalid objects from cheats menu
  • Added flashing red outline to HQ destroyed Side Message
  • Fixed objects getting stuck waiting for power if the player interrupted an AutoBot that was already going there
  • Fixed issue with Interactor AutoBot Off World throwing an error because it tried to interact with a regular object
  • Fixed Research Ingot previous requirement not being set as Black Crystals

