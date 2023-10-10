Two Strikes officially translated to 20 countries

Share · View all patches · Build 12396791 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 17:32:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello, fierce fighters! For today's release notes, we have some really good news.

Translations

Adding in-game translations for French, Italian, German, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Greek, Hungarian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (BR), Portuguese (PT), Spanish, Swedish.. and very soon simplified Chinese!

And that also goes to our Steam page!

SFXs completely remixed.

The game's sound designer Beni finished mixing ALL of the game SFXs and we basically updated 190+ of them, wow! The game sounds and feels so much better with the changes! I'm looking forward to hearing your impressions on it!