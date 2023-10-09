Spellmasons Update v1.20.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12396789 · Last edited 9 October 2023 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy

feature: On loop levels, half of the enemies are

immune for 1 turn.

This makes levels after the deathmason a better challenge

balance: make Necromancer class summon spells 30% cheaper

Thanks Antonio! and Expresso Depresso and others for feedback

balance: Temporarily remove bloodmason class

until he can be properly balanced.

improvement: Ally deathmasons now summon

blue portals which heal you if you walk through them instead of

hurt you like red portals do. (If you do not walk

through them, they still spawn allies)

fix: Prevent Deathmasons from health-sapping each other.

Thanks Antonio! for reporting this!

fix: Calamities not increasing health and stamina stat of enemies

Thanks Antonio! for reporting this!

fix: Spawn locations for deathmasons' brothers

fix: Cloned player blood cursed

also secretly blood cursed player without reporting in UI.

Thanks MeBeDerp for reporting this!

fix: Enemy priest resurrecting Player

and changing player's faction.

Thanks Ian for reporting!

fix: deathmasons teleporting to the same portal

causing them to overlap

UX: turn off player damage sfx for timemason

so it's not annoying

UI: Add TIMEMASON_DAMAGE_AMOUNT to timemason card

UI: Fix size of mana badge

modified by usage when large in card-inspect

UI: Limit uiZoom lower bound to 0.1

Thanks Hagbard from Discord for reporting the issue