Spellmasons Update v1.20.0

feature: On loop levels, half of the enemies are
immune for 1 turn.
This makes levels after the deathmason a better challenge
balance: make Necromancer class summon spells 30% cheaper
Thanks Antonio! and Expresso Depresso and others for feedback
balance: Temporarily remove bloodmason class
until he can be properly balanced.
improvement: Ally deathmasons now summon
blue portals which heal you if you walk through them instead of
hurt you like red portals do. (If you do not walk
through them, they still spawn allies)
fix: Prevent Deathmasons from health-sapping each other.
Thanks Antonio! for reporting this!
fix: Calamities not increasing health and stamina stat of enemies
Thanks Antonio! for reporting this!
fix: Spawn locations for deathmasons' brothers
fix: Cloned player blood cursed
also secretly blood cursed player without reporting in UI.
Thanks MeBeDerp for reporting this!
fix: Enemy priest resurrecting Player
and changing player's faction.
Thanks Ian for reporting!
fix: deathmasons teleporting to the same portal
causing them to overlap
UX: turn off player damage sfx for timemason
so it's not annoying
UI: Add TIMEMASON_DAMAGE_AMOUNT to timemason card
UI: Fix size of mana badge
modified by usage when large in card-inspect
UI: Limit uiZoom lower bound to 0.1
Thanks Hagbard from Discord for reporting the issue
