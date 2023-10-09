 Skip to content

只管战斗 Unorthodox game update for 9 October 2023

更新说明：

1：宝石镇中现已改变为即时存档，意味着宝石镇中卡存档不再适用
2：几件孤独的装备经历了无数个孤单的版本，现在将他们组合了起来
新的套装：
【漫长寒夜】遗失的酒壶+冬日暖帽
【疯狂的昆虫】怨气护臂+怨气假发
【欢乐杀戮时刻】杀戮指环+欢庆帽
【得永生】圣光护手+圣光项链+洁白战靴

