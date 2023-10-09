1：宝石镇中现已改变为即时存档，意味着宝石镇中卡存档不再适用
2：几件孤独的装备经历了无数个孤单的版本，现在将他们组合了起来
新的套装：
【漫长寒夜】遗失的酒壶+冬日暖帽
【疯狂的昆虫】怨气护臂+怨气假发
【欢乐杀戮时刻】杀戮指环+欢庆帽
【得永生】圣光护手+圣光项链+洁白战靴
只管战斗 Unorthodox game update for 9 October 2023
更新说明：
Patchnotes via Steam Community
1：宝石镇中现已改变为即时存档，意味着宝石镇中卡存档不再适用
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2553161
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update