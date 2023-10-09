Update, Version 20231009

English

[Pet Box]You can now use the "Pet Box" to acquire Stone Turtles.

[Pet Box]You can now use the "Pet Box" to acquire Kamerens.

[Gun Modification] The Gun Modification Window is now less transparent.

[Firearm]New Firearm: Israel TAR-21

[Gun Modification]TAR-21 can now be modified.

简体中文

【宠物盒子】你现在可以用宠物盒子来获得石龟。

【宠物盒子】你现在可以用宠物盒子来获得卡梅兰恩。

【枪械改造】枪械改造界面透明度降低。

【枪械】新枪械：以色列TAR-21

【枪械改造】TAR-21可以被改造。

