Update, Version 20231009

English
[Pet Box]You can now use the "Pet Box" to acquire Stone Turtles.
[Pet Box]You can now use the "Pet Box" to acquire Kamerens.
[Gun Modification] The Gun Modification Window is now less transparent.
[Firearm]New Firearm: Israel TAR-21
[Gun Modification]TAR-21 can now be modified.
简体中文
【宠物盒子】你现在可以用宠物盒子来获得石龟。
【宠物盒子】你现在可以用宠物盒子来获得卡梅兰恩。
【枪械改造】枪械改造界面透明度降低。
【枪械】新枪械：以色列TAR-21
【枪械改造】TAR-21可以被改造。
