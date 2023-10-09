 Skip to content

Portobugia update for 9 October 2023

Small update (v0.8.3) : Bugs, balancing and QoL

Build 12396490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! The v0.8.3 patch is out. The goal to fix a critical bug and improve various small things.

  • Fix Lighthouse scenario not unlocked after completing Battleship scenario
  • Fix can't send horse/car to other cities when main city is full
  • Fix achievements not unlocking when unlocking multiples achievements at the same time
  • Fix tutorial not finishing by itself when buying the upgrade (it needed to close menu)
  • Reduce consumption of the city in the early game
  • Increase the probabilities for spawning artifacts on ships in Librarian scenario
  • Increase distances of other cities
  • Horses/cars in autosend will not change their destination until autosend is disabled. It allows having 2 vehicles going in autosend in main city while having 1/2 vehicles in reserve to send manually in other cities
  • Add a small text when select horse/car to tell where it is going

Thank you for your support!
Have a great day!

