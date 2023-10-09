Small update (v0.8.3) : Bugs, balancing and QoL

Hi everyone! The v0.8.3 patch is out. The goal to fix a critical bug and improve various small things.
- Fix Lighthouse scenario not unlocked after completing Battleship scenario
- Fix can't send horse/car to other cities when main city is full
- Fix achievements not unlocking when unlocking multiples achievements at the same time
- Fix tutorial not finishing by itself when buying the upgrade (it needed to close menu)
- Reduce consumption of the city in the early game
- Increase the probabilities for spawning artifacts on ships in Librarian scenario
- Increase distances of other cities
- Horses/cars in autosend will not change their destination until autosend is disabled. It allows having 2 vehicles going in autosend in main city while having 1/2 vehicles in reserve to send manually in other cities
- Add a small text when select horse/car to tell where it is going
Thank you for your support!
Have a great day!
Changed files in this update