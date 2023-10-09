Small update (v0.8.3) : Bugs, balancing and QoL

Share · View all patches · Build 12396490 · Last edited 9 October 2023 – 19:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! The v0.8.3 patch is out. The goal to fix a critical bug and improve various small things.

Fix Lighthouse scenario not unlocked after completing Battleship scenario

Fix can't send horse/car to other cities when main city is full

Fix achievements not unlocking when unlocking multiples achievements at the same time

Fix tutorial not finishing by itself when buying the upgrade (it needed to close menu)

Reduce consumption of the city in the early game

Increase the probabilities for spawning artifacts on ships in Librarian scenario

Increase distances of other cities

Horses/cars in autosend will not change their destination until autosend is disabled. It allows having 2 vehicles going in autosend in main city while having 1/2 vehicles in reserve to send manually in other cities

Add a small text when select horse/car to tell where it is going

Thank you for your support!

Have a great day!