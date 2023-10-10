-
Added Target Attack Directions in UI
-
Changed Combat Camera positioning
-
Character Panel can now be opened on top of Settlement/Story Dialogues
-
Food Item Description has been updated to not state ingredients as actual Cooked Food
-
Apples & Fruits now count as Cooked Food for Soldiers as an early game option
-
Fixed Horses turn rate should no longer depend on frame rate
-
Fixed Keybindings for Attack Directions
-
Fixed Lord Dialogues continuous offering Alliance
-
Fixed broken Dialogue Condition to check if player owns Settlement
-
Fixed Leandra Dialogue missing rejoin option after fallen in combat
-
Fixed SnowyVillage1 map start positions and a static object in the sky
-
Fixed Village3 map start positions
-
Fixed Black Scorpions face direction
-
Fixed Morning Update to lock Settlements that Players are visiting to avoid a crash that could happen if Player changed Data during this time
Birthright update for 10 October 2023
v0.24.3 - Combat & Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Birthright Base Content Depot 1371761
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update