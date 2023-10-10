 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Birthright update for 10 October 2023

v0.24.3 - Combat & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12396483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Target Attack Directions in UI

  • Changed Combat Camera positioning

  • Character Panel can now be opened on top of Settlement/Story Dialogues

  • Food Item Description has been updated to not state ingredients as actual Cooked Food

  • Apples & Fruits now count as Cooked Food for Soldiers as an early game option

  • Fixed Horses turn rate should no longer depend on frame rate

  • Fixed Keybindings for Attack Directions

  • Fixed Lord Dialogues continuous offering Alliance

  • Fixed broken Dialogue Condition to check if player owns Settlement

  • Fixed Leandra Dialogue missing rejoin option after fallen in combat

  • Fixed SnowyVillage1 map start positions and a static object in the sky

  • Fixed Village3 map start positions

  • Fixed Black Scorpions face direction

  • Fixed Morning Update to lock Settlements that Players are visiting to avoid a crash that could happen if Player changed Data during this time

Changed files in this update

Birthright Base Content Depot 1371761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link