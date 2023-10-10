v0.24.3 - Combat & Bug Fixes

Added Target Attack Directions in UI

Changed Combat Camera positioning

Character Panel can now be opened on top of Settlement/Story Dialogues

Food Item Description has been updated to not state ingredients as actual Cooked Food

Apples & Fruits now count as Cooked Food for Soldiers as an early game option

Fixed Horses turn rate should no longer depend on frame rate

Fixed Keybindings for Attack Directions

Fixed Lord Dialogues continuous offering Alliance

Fixed broken Dialogue Condition to check if player owns Settlement

Fixed Leandra Dialogue missing rejoin option after fallen in combat

Fixed SnowyVillage1 map start positions and a static object in the sky

Fixed Village3 map start positions

Fixed Black Scorpions face direction