v1.2 Patch Notes

Changes
- Added Noelle, a new character! There is also now a select screen when you start that lets you select Flynn (the original fox) or Noelle.
- Added 2 new achievements, "I can Fly(nn)!" and "The First Noelle" (for beating the game with each of the characters).
- Added resolution options to the Options menu.
- Added two new customers.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed music not playing if volume was set to zero and then raised again.
- Fixed truck stopping when bringing up options menu on map screen.
- Fixed game timer sometimes continuing in the background when game is exited in the middle of a day.
