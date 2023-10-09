 Skip to content

Foxcrate update for 9 October 2023

v1.2 Patch Notes

Build 12396466 · Last edited by Wendy

Changes

  • Added Noelle, a new character! There is also now a select screen when you start that lets you select Flynn (the original fox) or Noelle.
  • Added 2 new achievements, "I can Fly(nn)!" and "The First Noelle" (for beating the game with each of the characters).
  • Added resolution options to the Options menu.
  • Added two new customers.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed music not playing if volume was set to zero and then raised again.
  • Fixed truck stopping when bringing up options menu on map screen.
  • Fixed game timer sometimes continuing in the background when game is exited in the middle of a day.

