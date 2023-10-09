- Removing the veil before talking
- Fixed issue with sound controls that were sometimes hard to grab
- Added tooltips for diary buttons (and especially the hint button)
- Fixed some display issue during the end credits
Escape from Norwood update for 9 October 2023
Small ergonomics and immersion changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2372152
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update