Escape from Norwood update for 9 October 2023

Small ergonomics and immersion changes

Build 12396451

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removing the veil before talking
  • Fixed issue with sound controls that were sometimes hard to grab
  • Added tooltips for diary buttons (and especially the hint button)
  • Fixed some display issue during the end credits

