Golf Club Architect update for 9 October 2023

Update 0.44.0

Features

  • Added ability to see shot paths taken by golfers on their round. Select the hole from their scorecard and then the shot to see the path.
  • Added hole beauty and happiness ratings to hole information window.
  • Added tracking for greens and fairways in regulation for each hole.
  • Added Greens In Regulation and Fairways In Regulation stats.
  • Added showing of shots taken on a hole by clicking hole on scorecard.
  • Added showing of shot stats and ball tracer when selecting a shot.
  • Added practice green.

Updates

  • Updated UI when building holes to show new line between tee and green that has the hole number on it.
  • Reduced width of the fringe on green and fairway.

Fixes

  • Fixed exception when quitting practice before the golfer gets to the tee.
  • Fixed being able to place paths with too small an angle.
  • Fixed players facing the wrong way if loading a game where they were navigating to address the ball.
  • Optimised course analysis, painting surfaces became incredible slow the more cups and tees are placed.
  • Fixed golf club not being hidden when entering idle animation.

