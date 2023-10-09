Update 0.44.0

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Features
- Added ability to see shot paths taken by golfers on their round. Select the hole from their scorecard and then the shot to see the path.
- Added hole beauty and happiness ratings to hole information window.
- Added tracking for greens and fairways in regulation for each hole.
- Added Greens In Regulation and Fairways In Regulation stats.
- Added showing of shots taken on a hole by clicking hole on scorecard.
- Added showing of shot stats and ball tracer when selecting a shot.
- Added practice green.
Updates
- Updated UI when building holes to show new line between tee and green that has the hole number on it.
- Reduced width of the fringe on green and fairway.
Fixes
- Fixed exception when quitting practice before the golfer gets to the tee.
- Fixed being able to place paths with too small an angle.
- Fixed players facing the wrong way if loading a game where they were navigating to address the ball.
- Optimised course analysis, painting surfaces became incredible slow the more cups and tees are placed.
- Fixed golf club not being hidden when entering idle animation.
