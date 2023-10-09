 Skip to content

X-POINT update for 9 October 2023

HERE UPDATE!! 10102023!

Build 12396337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

And then 2 weeks passed :)

And so we have new units:
-Reconnaissance aircraft "BlackBird"

-Reconnaissance aircraft "Aster"

-Submarine "Scat"

-Submarine "Borey"

-Mini bunker

Corrected:

  • The impact of nuclear weapons on the stratosphere
  • AI logic in Namibia
  • Lebed bomber, traps added
  • all planes now “understand” the altitude when the player moves out (except for critically low altitudes)
  • all planes that have the logic of mass shooting of traps use it in case of significant damage
  • missile counters for all submarines have been corrected

