Early Access 1.3 - CONTROLLER SUPPORT!!!

Hello, Captains!

I finally added partial controller support!

Many of you wrote to me to add this feature, so even though it was an unused feature to me, I rolled up my sleeves and tried to do my best for you :)

It's the first time I've included the use of a controller in one of my games, so if there are problems, write to me, but without being offensive; we all have to learn.

My tests have been conducted, for now, on the only controller I own, which is an Xbox controller.

For now, the controller allows the player to:

move the mercenary into battle.

open chests (do not move objects).

open the book.

activate slow motion.

activate Formation Mode.

change the speed of the group.

allow the group to maintain formation or not.

It is likely that it may be convenient for some to use the controller to move objects in the inventory, but for now, it is not possible.

I hope to expand the functionality of the controller in the future.

Give me feedback if you can.