BUG 修复更新 Ver. 1.5.132.562

skill

Fixed an error where loading could cause damage to oneself.

Fixed error in star upgrade instructions.

Fixed an error where items and buffs cannot be used in the invincible state.

other

Custom difficulty addition function, which increases combat experience, coins, and AP by up to+100% for points over 100

Modified the death determination to reduce the possibility of HP being 0 and not dying due to unknown reasons.

Fixed three errors where sleeping caused the plot to jump.

The Star Temple has added star level automatic detection, which will repair skills that were not correctly learned. If you encounter a star level that has not been correctly learned, you can go to the Star Temple and enter it to automatically repair it without any operation.

Fixed an error caused by incorrect character data after reordering and adjusting the chapter.

If an unfinished channel is closed, it will jump to an unknown space.

announcement

Due to urgent repairs to some serious bugs, the content currently being remade has not been implemented yet.

The equipment for the adventure is being redone, but the drop still does not match. It will be installed in the next version.

Temporarily, it does not affect the main strategy. It is recommended that everyone use store weapons for the level 15 stage of leveling transition.

In addition, a new arena is currently being remade, which will bring more gameplay challenges and rewards, and will be implemented in the next version.

Thank you all for your support and encouragement, as well as for your understanding of my negligence. Thank you again!