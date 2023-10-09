feat - Support of 32 bits Windows system. (Previously was 64 Bits only)
fix - Start dream sound properly managed by the overall sound settings
fix - 1st sound initialization for dialog text
Thyria: Step Into Dreams update for 9 October 2023
Update - New 32 bits package & Fixes
