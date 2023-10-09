 Skip to content

Thyria: Step Into Dreams update for 9 October 2023

Update - New 32 bits package & Fixes

Build 12396256 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

feat - Support of 32 bits Windows system. (Previously was 64 Bits only)
fix - Start dream sound properly managed by the overall sound settings
fix - 1st sound initialization for dialog text

Changed files in this update

