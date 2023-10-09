- Removed Grove Laboratory Map Lock.
- Added text on how to use the Night Vision Perk.
- Modified description for the Strident mutation.
- Modified text for the flashlight and lantern items.
- Modified text for the Bloodthirsty mutation.
- Slightly increased the speed of the bloodthirsty.
- Slightly lowered the volume of the non Strident mutations, Slightly increased the volume of the Strident mutation. Strident now has a more visible in-game effect (observe when raging).
- Sightly increased the vision of the Sightmare.
- Reduced the speed of the Walker.
- Added Tutorial room.
- Minor Niagara fixes.
- Added a slight delay when game starts to ensure that everything is loaded properly.
- Network performance improvements.
- More random item spawn locations.
- Reduced microphone input gain.
- Added new translations.
- Increased overall XP. Earned XP should be the same for all players. If you run out of time (hard), die, or do not complete all objectives, you earn half the XP.
- Fixed minor sprinting bug.
- Network locking to Main Door, Door and Lockers.
- Added Advanced Flashlight.
- Minor session fixes.
Inside the Labs update for 9 October 2023
Version 0.0.35-0.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
