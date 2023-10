Hello fellow Aertheners!

Spooky season is here at last, and with it comes another (relatively minor) patch for To Aerthen!

-Several spelling mistakes were fixed.

-Plug-ins were rearranged and tweaked to hopefully offer a smoother gaming experience.

-Several maps were edited.

-Fixed some tile passability issues.

-Some enemies were buffed.

-Other minor fixes.

Thanks so much for supporting me and my work! I hope you're all enjoying the game! =)