Update 1.7: Controller Support

We recently added Controller Support and fixed serval performance and crashes, so we decided to get these out now and delay the next content update by one week.

Additions

Added Controller Support

Added an SFX that plays when you are selecting an Unspeakable

Changes

Dash can now be re-casted to extend the dash

Harreth’s Peace: Banish Defensive Artifacts -> Banish Health and Regen Tag Artifacts

There can only be 1 Map Objective at a time

The Map Objective Marker appears closer to the center of the screen

Renamed “Small Nova” and “Nova” to “3 Nova” and “8 Nova”

Updated main menu UI

Fixes