Eldritch Exterminators update for 9 October 2023

Update 1.7: Controller Support

Build 12396001 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We recently added Controller Support and fixed serval performance and crashes, so we decided to get these out now and delay the next content update by one week.

Additions

  • Added Controller Support
  • Added an SFX that plays when you are selecting an Unspeakable

Changes

  • Dash can now be re-casted to extend the dash
  • Harreth’s Peace: Banish Defensive Artifacts -> Banish Health and Regen Tag Artifacts
  • There can only be 1 Map Objective at a time
  • The Map Objective Marker appears closer to the center of the screen
  • Renamed “Small Nova” and “Nova” to “3 Nova” and “8 Nova”
  • Updated main menu UI

Fixes

  • Fixed a CTD upon ending a round
  • Fixed a CTD when returning to the main menu
  • Fixed Soul of the Berserker not banishing some Health and Regen Tag Artifacts
  • Fixed On Dash artifacts applying twice
  • Fixed Health Bar not updating when playing Harrath’s Peace
  • Fixed Health Harrath’s Peace Health Stacks not displaying correctly
  • Fixed Harrath’s Peace obtaining healing stacks when at full health.
  • Fixed some souls collecting when they shouldn’t
  • Fixed Ambience sounds not ending correctly and stacking
  • Fixed Artifact Cards having a black line for some players
  • Fixed Mimics causing extra enemies to spawn when they shouldn’t

