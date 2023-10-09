 Skip to content

Bot Crisis update for 9 October 2023

Fix Connection Issues

Share · View all patches · Build 12395941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today there has been much more disconnections than usual. We have fixed this issue and will improve it even further soon. If you continue to face issues in the game, please contact us at support@codya.co.

