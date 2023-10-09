Today there has been much more disconnections than usual. We have fixed this issue and will improve it even further soon. If you continue to face issues in the game, please contact us at support@codya.co.
Bot Crisis update for 9 October 2023
Fix Connection Issues
Patchnotes via Steam Community
