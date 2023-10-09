 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gods of Sand update for 9 October 2023

Gods of Sand v0.5.2 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12395932 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added "Antidote" item -> Removes any Poison.
  • Added "Stone" item -> Stuns the enemy for 1 turn; cannot be defended.
  • Added "Magic Bomb" item -> Silences the enemy for 1 turn and deals 7 damage; cannot be defended.
  • Added "Hatchet" item -> Adds +5 bleeding to the opponent; cannot be defended.
  • Added the correct game version to the "Alpha End" panel.
  • Added the "Crystal" item as a reward for defeating the aberration boss (visual only).
  • Added new contracts that will appear after defeating "Herakles."
  • Added new gladiator archetypes.
  • Fixed "Dungeon" arena animations not playing properly.
  • Fixed an issue where sending multiple gladiators to the same fight would result in a 1-day delay between fights.
  • Fixed gladiator auto-battle percentage displaying as 0/0.
  • Fixed "Send Gladiator" notification translation when you don't have any weapon equipped.
  • Fixed "Contracts" panel title translation.
  • Fixed fight scrolling text translation.
  • Fixed "Alpha End" panel button translation.
  • Changed many enemy gladiator archetypes to use new items.
  • Changed "Reverse Punch" -> Nerfed damage.
  • Removed a debug option where pressing the space key would refresh the blacksmith items.

Changed files in this update

Gods of Sand Content Depot 1431231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1431232 Depot 1431232
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link