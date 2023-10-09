- Added "Antidote" item -> Removes any Poison.
- Added "Stone" item -> Stuns the enemy for 1 turn; cannot be defended.
- Added "Magic Bomb" item -> Silences the enemy for 1 turn and deals 7 damage; cannot be defended.
- Added "Hatchet" item -> Adds +5 bleeding to the opponent; cannot be defended.
- Added the correct game version to the "Alpha End" panel.
- Added the "Crystal" item as a reward for defeating the aberration boss (visual only).
- Added new contracts that will appear after defeating "Herakles."
- Added new gladiator archetypes.
- Fixed "Dungeon" arena animations not playing properly.
- Fixed an issue where sending multiple gladiators to the same fight would result in a 1-day delay between fights.
- Fixed gladiator auto-battle percentage displaying as 0/0.
- Fixed "Send Gladiator" notification translation when you don't have any weapon equipped.
- Fixed "Contracts" panel title translation.
- Fixed fight scrolling text translation.
- Fixed "Alpha End" panel button translation.
- Changed many enemy gladiator archetypes to use new items.
- Changed "Reverse Punch" -> Nerfed damage.
- Removed a debug option where pressing the space key would refresh the blacksmith items.
Gods of Sand update for 9 October 2023
Gods of Sand v0.5.2 - Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
