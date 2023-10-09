 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mercury Fallen update for 9 October 2023

Patch Update 1.07

Share · View all patches · Build 12395889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Folks!

Thanks for all the great feedback and support! It's amazing to see so many people enjoying my game. Here is a patch update to address a few reported and discovered issues.

Support & Follow Mercury Fallen Development On
Twitter | Facebook | Website | Discord | Roadmap | Merch | Patreon

Release Notes

  • Fixed: Colonist not receiving job role like/dislike quirk stress effect for some job roles
  • Fixed: Like/Dislike job quirk stress effect applied to current value instead of change rate
  • Fixed: Colonist appearance does not match their portrait image after saving and reloading in some instances
  • Fixed: Colonist stress change rate not being applied in some instances
  • Fixed: Swamp biome discovery doesn’t appear in biomes discovery list
  • Fixed: Surface building placement visual effect not cleared up properly which caused a performance issue
  • Fixed: Spelling mistakes

Changed files in this update

Mercury Fallen Win64 Depot 704513
  • Loading history…
Mercury Fallen Mac64 Depot 704514
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link