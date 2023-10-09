Patch Update 1.07

Howdy Folks!
Thanks for all the great feedback and support! It's amazing to see so many people enjoying my game. Here is a patch update to address a few reported and discovered issues.
Release Notes
- Fixed: Colonist not receiving job role like/dislike quirk stress effect for some job roles
- Fixed: Like/Dislike job quirk stress effect applied to current value instead of change rate
- Fixed: Colonist appearance does not match their portrait image after saving and reloading in some instances
- Fixed: Colonist stress change rate not being applied in some instances
- Fixed: Swamp biome discovery doesn’t appear in biomes discovery list
- Fixed: Surface building placement visual effect not cleared up properly which caused a performance issue
- Fixed: Spelling mistakes
