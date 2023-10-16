Unveiling New Realms and Resolving the Shadows of the Past

In this update, we've resolved a peculiar graphical anomaly that would, on rare occasions, cause certain characters' shadows to appear stretched and distorted when transitioning between outdoor and indoor environments. We understand that this could break the immersion and wanted to ensure a seamless visual experience for all players. With this issue fixed, you can now enjoy a consistently captivating journey through the magical realms of Rising Mist.

🌟 Explore a New Adventure:

As a special treat, we've enhanced the main menu. Look out for a new option that allows you to embark on a sneak peek of our upcoming project in development, Plague: London 1665! . Step into the chilling streets of 17th-century London during the Great Plague. It's a chance to experience history like never before.

We're grateful for your continued support and feedback, which help shape the world of Rising Mist. Stay tuned for more exciting updates, and may your adventures within our games be legendary!

Also note that Rising Mist is now available on the Epic Store.

**

May the mists guide your path!

**

Many thanks,

WASD Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2225010/Plague_London_1665/