Update R79: Season Echo

Hi there!

A new season has arrived.

SEASON ECHO

As always, new challenging tasks and cool rewards await you:

Win poses. Yep, you've heard that right! One for each operative in the game.

Groovy weapon skins. And you can get some of them by simply completing weekly tasks.

Spiffy operatives outfits.

Eleven new weapon perks to craft:

The Skater Shooter perk for the M2 Tactical SAS shotgun: sliding enhances the slug rounds, greatly increasing firing range and decreasing pellet spread.

perk for the M2 Tactical SAS shotgun: sliding enhances the slug rounds, greatly increasing firing range and decreasing pellet spread. The Determinator perk for the Λ-7 Ghost assault rifle: every second miss reloads one bullet from the backpack.

perk for the Λ-7 Ghost assault rifle: every second miss reloads one bullet from the backpack. The Accuracy Boost perk for the G5 Earl pistol: increases hip fire accuracy by 15%.

perk for the G5 Earl pistol: increases hip fire accuracy by 15%. The Range Boost perk for the G5 Earl pistol: increases damage beyond the effective range by 10%.

perk for the G5 Earl pistol: increases damage beyond the effective range by 10%. The Precision Range Boost perk for the Impala sniper rifle: increased effective precision damage range by 20%.

perk for the Impala sniper rifle: increased effective precision damage range by 20%. The Crystallized Ammo perk for the R21 Brute shotgun: Aiming down sights crystallizes the ammo in the chamber. Enemies killed with such an ammo spawn Crystalline sprouts upon death.

perk for the R21 Brute shotgun: Aiming down sights crystallizes the ammo in the chamber. Enemies killed with such an ammo spawn Crystalline sprouts upon death. The Factory Settings perk for the Black Falcon II shotgun: gradually reloads ammo into the magazine when you are moving.

perk for the Black Falcon II shotgun: gradually reloads ammo into the magazine when you are moving. The Deep Pockets perk for the Λ-9 Legatus assault rifle: the ammo from the bottom half of the magazine deals bonus damage.

perk for the Λ-9 Legatus assault rifle: the ammo from the bottom half of the magazine deals bonus damage. The Reload Boost perk for the Zenith assault rifle: increases reload speed by 10%.

perk for the Zenith assault rifle: increases reload speed by 10%. The Dragon Breath perk for the Zenith assault rifle: all bullet hits deal slight area damage, but no precision damage.

perk for the Zenith assault rifle: all bullet hits deal slight area damage, but no precision damage. The Damage Boost perk for the Λ-1 Centurion submachine gun: increases damage by 10%.

New seasonal accolades with unique nameplates.

Game shop update: over 50 offers featuring more than 200 items for Season Echo.

NEW MAPS/ENCOUNTERS

New Episode: Hephaestus. Doctor Sullivan has been kidnapped by the Strafers and forced to devise a Crystalline mining operation on an active volcano in the Tyrrhenian Impact Zone. Or so he claims... It's up to you to rescue the doctor and uncover the truth behind this suspicious endeavor.

New Expedition Dungeon: Chaser Hunt. Delve into the Chaser breeding ground in the Red Realm and capture a few Chasers... for the sake of science. Just remember not to get captured yourselves!

GAMEPLAY AND BALANCE CHANGES

Pill's Quantum Nullifier tweaks:

In PvP, the device removes projectiles and traps for 3 seconds in the 10-meter radius, in comparison to a single remove before.

In PvE, it now also freezes enemy NPCs, and the freeze time depends on the distance to the target: the further the target, the shorter the freeze.

The ability cooldown increased by 50%.

If the ability is not used effectively, some of its charge will be restored.

Weapon tweaks:

The Presarm VX-7 sniper rifle: precision damage effective distance decreased by 12%.

The R21 Brute shotgun: damage decreased by 13% while the effective distance in PvE increased by 25%.

The U22 Svarog and the U44 Culverina revolvers: in PvE, base damage decreased by 15%, and precision damage decreased by 10%.

The Λ-1 Centurion submachine gun: a new recoil pattern for the first five bullets.

Weapon attachment tweaks:

The TVG-FG Mk.1 grip for the XM-27 Pacifier assault rifle: stability increased from 7 to 10%.

grip for the XM-27 Pacifier assault rifle: stability increased from 7 to 10%. The GS TAL-I11 laser sight for the Z-940 Drachen submachine gun: the reduced time for the sprint-to-fire transition was buffed from 15 to 25%.

laser sight for the Z-940 Drachen submachine gun: the reduced time for the sprint-to-fire transition was buffed from 15 to 25%. The FS True Sight RDS for the G5 Earl pistol: the increased damage rose from 5 to 10%.

RDS for the G5 Earl pistol: the increased damage rose from 5 to 10%. The Gunstream O-300 RDS for the Z-940 Drachen submachine gun: the aiming-down-sight speed and crouch movement speed both increased from 10 to 15%.

RDS for the Z-940 Drachen submachine gun: the aiming-down-sight speed and crouch movement speed both increased from 10 to 15%. The Auxiliary Reload System for the R60 Gevaudan shotgun refills 6 instead of 3 rounds into the magazine upon a double kill.

Expedition tweaks:

The contamination increase for sector boss and decrease for supply drop encounters were removed.

The Red Salt in Chosen Stashes was replaced with smaller resource packs.

The "Collect Red Salt" goal requirement was reduced to 400.

Chances to receive Spores in World Activities increased as did the average Spores amount.

We removed damage to players when they kill a Minotaur or a Strafer Grenadier in their backpacks, a Seeker Mine, or a Glass Hound, while in close proximity to the target.

Players will no longer be penalized with the stagger mechanic from explosions. Moreover, the stagger effect on players is considerably lower, if they carry a dedicated melee weapon at the moment of effect.

USER INTERFACE

The equipped PvE perks are displayed on the Operative Selection screen.

Updated sprint, dash, and exosprint HUD icons. Moreover, the sprint icon now pulses when the stamina is at full.

The Premium Season Pass purchase option was added to a separate Game Store tab.

The in-game weapon customization screen got tweaked: the weapon perk was moved to the right side of the attachments while the attachment icons became smaller for more attachments to fit into the screen.

MISCELLANEOUS

You can now change the Field of View in the general tab of the game options.

PvE perks resources can now be found as rewards for selected weekly tasks.

For completing PvE episodes, you will get random rewards, including PvE perks resources.

PvE progression is now available on the Shooting Range.

In PvE episodes, you may encounter a new dweller - the beaver. There is a special task to find it, and an instant award for finding it, to boot.

Unlimited Season progression: after completing the Season Pass, you will keep getting special boxes with challenging tasks ad infinitum. The task descriptions have some words missing, on purpose, of course, but the task names will give you a hint.

BUG-FIXES