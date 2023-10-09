 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

This is a Ghost update for 9 October 2023

Update 0.3.17

Share · View all patches · Build 12395836 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Minor fix and adjustment
  • Preparing for the Halloween update
  • The game statistics have been reset and completed (perfect game by entity type).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1985421 Depot 1985421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link