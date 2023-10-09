 Skip to content

AniCursor update for 9 October 2023

New patch!

9 October 2023

Dear AniCursor Users,

We are excited to announce that you can now create your own cursor playlists. With our new playlist editor, you can customize your playlist, determining the order in which cursors will change at specified intervals. You have the freedom to choose which cursors are displayed and when.

We would also like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supports our project and actively assists us. Your help in identifying and resolving issues, as well as your valuable ideas and suggestions, make AniCursor better for all our users.

If you have the opportunity, we kindly request leaving a positive review on the AniCursor Steam page. Your feedback not only supports us but also helps other users discover our application and appreciate its capabilities.

Thank you for your active support and participation in the AniCursor community! We are committed to making our application even better for you. In celebration of this new update, we have introduced a limited-time discount!

Special thanks to AruAruBeam for the excellent idea!

