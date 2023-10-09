 Skip to content

Cloud Heart update for 9 October 2023

튜토리얼 전투 후 검은 화면에서 멈추는 버그 수정/bug fixed

튜토리얼 전투 후 검은 화면에서 멈추는 버그 수정
Fixed bug where it would get stuck on black screen after tutorial battle

안녕하세요. 튜토리얼 전투에서 화면이 넘어가지 않는 버그를 수정했습니다. 너무 늦게 와서 정말 죄송합니다.
혹시 앞으로도 버그를 발견하신다면 이 이메일로 연락을 주시면 감사하겠습니다.-> sodafroze@naver.com
확인하고 스케줄이 되는 한 최대한 빨리 고치도록 노력하겠습니다.

Hello. I fixed a bug where the screen would freeze after a tutorial battle. I'm really sorry for coming so late.
If you find any bugs in the future, please contact us via this email. -> sodafroze@naver.com
I will try to fix it as soon as my schedule allows.

