🛠️ UPDATE 1.3.1.0 - SANDBOX STAGES

Hello everyone, we have some nice new features for Common’hood; New Stages for the Multiplayer and Sandbox modes of the game. Now you can finally play creative mode in any of the areas of the factory; West wing, Pumping Grounds, Machine Room, Factory Entrance, Green House, Barren Lands and the Shipyard. You can build creations in these locations with your friends in multiplayer. We have also continued fixing bugs based on the feedback we have received. See below the update notes, we hope you enjoy the update.

🌱- New Sandbox and Multiplayer stages

🌱- Hold to pack feature (pack any machine, blueprint, or custom object)

🌱- Quick swap between UI/inventory panels on the controller (d-pad)

🌱- Inventory overflow (receiving items with a full inventory) now spawns boxes with the items

🌱- Split the look sensitivity slider into X and Y components

🌱- Blueprint breakdown now works on the controller as well (hold X and then L trigger)

⚖️- Lost in-world key items now respawn if not detected in player inventories

⚖️- Solar panels no longer depend on light levels. They now work like a consistent generator without the fuel costs

🐞- Fixed save panel input field not working

🐞- Crops now save their growth in other regions properly

🐞- Added additional safeguards for saving key items

🐞- Fixed settings dropdowns to display appropriate selections

🐞- The research panel now displays unlocked tech regardless of the tech level of the bench used

🐞- Blueprint aux panel steps list now scrolls on the controller