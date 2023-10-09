Version 1.52 Alpha patch notes

This is a huge balance and rework of the economy, hoping to make it feel a lot more rewarding to earn gold and trying to curb scaling so it feels valuable for a longer part of the game. Feedback on balance, economy, progression, etc is very welcome. I may have brought it down too much, but felt it is easier to adjust upwards, than trying to slow down one that is out of control. Please bear with me through these early stages of this change.

NOTE: Some crops have been changed to what seasons they are available so in old saves, if your crops are suddenly dead, I apologize :(

Gameplay

Completely reworked the economy to a slower one,

New craftable potion “Splendid Everberry Juice”, 20% chance to catch rainbow pixie.

Pixies can now be set on Everberry and Yummyberry bushes to harvest 2 per day.

Everberry crafting cost increased to from 20 > 30 everberries

Pixies base harvest amount from shroom patches reduced to 1 per day (too much scaling with bonuses)

Skilled cards no longer give DOUBLE, but instead 1 extra. If percentage of this card goes above 100%, the extra percentage gets rolled for another extra and so on. If more than 1 item type is dropped from that item(i.e ores/rocks), the skill will choose 1 randomly from the drop.

Skilled farmer nerfs - Skilled farmer now only works on farm, Skilled farmer no longer works on pot plants, bushes or shrooms.

Tool upgrade costs reduced, various other costs reduced.

Skilled merchant bonus reduced further to 5% increments (down from 7%)

Added an optional short story to hear from Atlas when starting the Old Favor quest.

Toned down drop generation back a little (still better than before but amped it up the in last update)

Equipment sell value now calculated off smelting value

Lotus Pods are now throwable in water so you can farm lotus flowers. They will stay submerged for 5 days before turning into a Lotus Pad.

First few rows of floors in only the first pillar have a max of 4 enemies per room.

Reduced damage for 3rd and 4th pillar enemies a little further

Bugs Fixed

Rude grass fixed

Water drone stopping when you leave an area is fixed

Ball of sun now working with machines that have solar panels

Hitting pixie tapper off tree using an axe no longer disappears the pixie

Cherry blossom tree no longer has only 1 HP

Some insects/critters not showing skin correctly (flutterfly issue)

Fixed items not being able to be placed on shelves (regression)

Weather panel can now be placed on walls (regression)

Remap controller buttons was missing from settings

Improved memory usage and performance during inventory loading/saving

Fixed some insects spawning in wrong seasons

Various spelling issues

Known Issues: