New translations and fixes

Hello,

I'm excited to announce our latest update, which brings a host of improvements to the game. Here's a rundown of what's new:

Enhanced Translations: We've added new translations for various in-game elements, including upgrades, towers, and more. While some may still have minor errors, we're actively working on fixing them in upcoming updates. If you'd like to contribute and help us improve the translations, please consider joining our Discord community. https://discord.gg/2pwFk6HRCh

Translation Quality Assurance: The Russian translation has been meticulously checked by "YouG1N," ensuring accuracy. Our dedicated community members are currently reviewing the Portuguese, German, and Italian translations, and we'll incorporate them into the game once they are complete.

Orb Stones Boost: We've increased the effectiveness of the new orb stones, giving them a 20% boost to make your gameplay even more exciting.

Balancing Act: To maintain game balance, we've significantly reduced flame damage, ensuring a fair and enjoyable gaming experience.

Improved User Experience: You'll now see the level name and a brief description of the challenge when selecting a game mode, making it easier to choose the right level for your skill and strategy.

Crystal Tower Fix: Crystal type towers were occasionally missing small, speedy, or armored enemies. We've resolved this issue to make your tower defense more effective.

Narrative Adjustments: We've removed Warf's sad story from the game. We believe that the current climate is challenging enough, and we don't want to bring down the morale of our players.

Early Access Update: We've removed the opening message about early access. Even though we're still in early access, the final game will be released in just two weeks. Rest assured, our support and regular updates will continue beyond the official launch.

Keep digging!!