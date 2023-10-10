WW2 Rebuilder | Patch 1.5.1

This patch fixes some issues on the new Remagen level, and also removes bugs that came out with the DLC launch.
Some of the level-specific changes may appear on the player's side only after a hard restart of that level.
CHANGELOG
- Adjusted collision that was blocking the path in the underground tunnel on RAF Lympne level
- Fixed the bug allowing players to destroy the house with the tank on Remagen level before moving the wreck out, which blocked player’s progress
- Added missing roof models on Remagen level
- Added fixable ceiling in Remagen train station corridor
- Blocked of the balconies on Remagen level, that could’ve caused players to stuck
- Fixed background NPC spawns on Remagen level
- Adjusted wheels placement in one of vehicle props
- Various minor fixes
