WW2 Rebuilder update for 10 October 2023

WW2 Rebuilder | Patch 1.5.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes some issues on the new Remagen level, and also removes bugs that came out with the DLC launch.

Some of the level-specific changes may appear on the player's side only after a hard restart of that level.

CHANGELOG

  • Adjusted collision that was blocking the path in the underground tunnel on RAF Lympne level
  • Fixed the bug allowing players to destroy the house with the tank on Remagen level before moving the wreck out, which blocked player’s progress
  • Added missing roof models on Remagen level
  • Added fixable ceiling in Remagen train station corridor
  • Blocked of the balconies on Remagen level, that could’ve caused players to stuck
  • Fixed background NPC spawns on Remagen level
  • Adjusted wheels placement in one of vehicle props
  • Various minor fixes

