Small Hotfix

Bug Fixes
- Fixed some issues with Avatar of the Storm (Whirlwind Minions) pathfinding
- Fixed a bug where Avatar of the Storm could prevent Astral Incursions from properly ending
- Fixed a bug where the Adventurer's "Spirit" display could show -1. This was purely cosmetic, but looked weird
- Fixed a bug where the Adventurer couldn't gain spirit under certain conditions, and where minions generated as after-effects of skills like Whirlwind and Shockwave wouldn't cause Spirit to generate
Known Issues
- When using very rapid hitting skills like Whirlwind, an Astral Incursion boss' death animation may fail to play if the hit occurs on the exact frame of death. A failsafe will allow the run to continue, and you'll still get your loot
