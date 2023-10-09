 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 9 October 2023

Small Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some issues with Avatar of the Storm (Whirlwind Minions) pathfinding
  • Fixed a bug where Avatar of the Storm could prevent Astral Incursions from properly ending
  • Fixed a bug where the Adventurer's "Spirit" display could show -1. This was purely cosmetic, but looked weird
  • Fixed a bug where the Adventurer couldn't gain spirit under certain conditions, and where minions generated as after-effects of skills like Whirlwind and Shockwave wouldn't cause Spirit to generate

Known Issues

  • When using very rapid hitting skills like Whirlwind, an Astral Incursion boss' death animation may fail to play if the hit occurs on the exact frame of death. A failsafe will allow the run to continue, and you'll still get your loot

