- Firecircle duration slightly increased.
- Added partial pierce for soulpowers. (until now it either pierced completely or not at all)
- Soulpower window now shows the amount, damage and pierce number on the cards.
- Most soulpowers rebalanced in amount, damage and pierce number. (Still needs rebalance, because of the new pierce-system)
- Added a background to the interaction notice.
- Speakbubbles of the shop and grandpa are dissapearing now when the interaction notice appears.
- Bugfix: Hitbox of plasmaball fixed.
- Bugfix: Stamina was not reseted to 100% after game over
- Bugfix: Player was still in slowdown, when a window appeared while charging the weapon
- Bugfix: Death at minute 30 can't get stuck anymore
Soulknight Survivor Playtest update for 9 October 2023
Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.029
Patchnotes via Steam Community
