Soulknight Survivor Playtest update for 9 October 2023

Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.029

Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.029

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Firecircle duration slightly increased.
  • Added partial pierce for soulpowers. (until now it either pierced completely or not at all)
  • Soulpower window now shows the amount, damage and pierce number on the cards.
  • Most soulpowers rebalanced in amount, damage and pierce number. (Still needs rebalance, because of the new pierce-system)
  • Added a background to the interaction notice.
  • Speakbubbles of the shop and grandpa are dissapearing now when the interaction notice appears.
  • Bugfix: Hitbox of plasmaball fixed.
  • Bugfix: Stamina was not reseted to 100% after game over
  • Bugfix: Player was still in slowdown, when a window appeared while charging the weapon
  • Bugfix: Death at minute 30 can't get stuck anymore

