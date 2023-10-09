 Skip to content

Pathless Woods: Prologue update for 9 October 2023

Update instructions for version 0.389

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add attack direction settings to the UI. When attacking, select the nearest enemy.

  2. Adjust the camera distance.

  3. The back sway of the light attack action is reduced.

  4. Production can also use items from surrounding containers.

  5. Fix the issue with lowering and lifting the item.

  6. Biological attack AI adjustment, related to attack desire and hatred.

