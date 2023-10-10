Command: Showcase - Operation Desert Falcon Out Now

Command: Showcase - Operation Desert Falcon is out now



The year is 2027 and France's position in the Sahel has become untenable.

A coup d'état in Chad has brought an anti-colonial regime to power. Militant groups are seizing foreign assets and government security forces have gone over to the United Sahel Liberation Front. With militants advancing on Massenya Airfield, the main base being used to evacuate French and foreign nationals, only the French air force can provide the necessary support to prevent a massacre.

The closest fighter squadron equipped to support the evacuation is staged over 2,000 nautical miles away in southern France. Equipped with the Rafale multirole fighter and the A330 tanker, you have the range to reach out from the Metropole to touch the Sahara.

You will need to manage multiple air-to-air refueling's, synchronized multidomain strikes, and the logistics of evacuating Massenya. The 500 civilians the will only be safe once they have landed at Libreville, in Gabon. Operation Desert Falcon uses the Multidomain Strike Planner, Ops Planner, Cargo 2.0, and Palletized Munitions to give you all the tools you need to execute a difficult mission, the evacuation of an airbase under siege.

Features:

Playable as the French and focused on the Rafale C and the A330 Phenix, along with other supporting platforms like the C-130 and C-17.

Multiple political factors in play. Libya is the most direct route but will you risk flying your strike mission over an active conflict zone?

Plan for zero losses. With Frances position in Africa already teetering, any loss of aircraft or national humiliation will be considered a mission failure.

Plan for the unknown. Chad has an arsenal of MiG-29’s, Su-25’s, and JF-17N’s that could disrupt your plans.

Race against the clock. Militants are closing on the Massenya Airfield and the evacuation must be conducted quickly and with proper security.

Utilizes new Command features like the Ops Planner, Multidomain Strike Planner, Cargo 2.0, and Palletized Munitions. It is highly recommended that the player completes the MDSP tutorials before playing.

This operation demands nothing less than perfection.

Bonne chance, Commandant.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2516840/Command_Showcase__Operation_Desert_Falcon/