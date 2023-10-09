Nautilus 3.2.1

Hey Beekeepers!

Couple more bug fixes including a bunch of minor stuff I was putting aside in favour of more breaking issues!

Thanks again as always to all your reports <3

~ Ell

Changes

You no longer get sent back to your spawn after the credits, and remain in front of the (now open) door (could this be a setup for the 4.0 update I wonder)

Updated steam cloud mapping, should now sync the saves+modsfolders between all OSs properly

Bug Fixes