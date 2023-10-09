Nautilus 3.2.1

Hey Beekeepers!
Couple more bug fixes including a bunch of minor stuff I was putting aside in favour of more breaking issues!
Thanks again as always to all your reports <3
~ Ell
Changes
- You no longer get sent back to your spawn after the credits, and remain in front of the (now open) door (could this be a setup for the 4.0 update I wonder)
- Updated steam cloud mapping, should now sync the saves+modsfolders between all OSs properly
Bug Fixes
- Fixed SteamDeck not using the full height of the screen
- Fixed new bee produce being disgustingly undervalued by those ungrateful NPCs (x10 sell price)
- Fixed the new idol not being able to be used in the dream shrine
- Fixed the beehive breeding slot not being fully hidden when a queen was inside
- Fixed Filtration Hives filling sludge filters when not underwater
- Fixed lag on beebox/buttbox/beebank with lots of friends inside
- Fixed Filtration Hives filling sludge filters when no sludge tiles were nearby
- Fixed some NPCs getting ahead of themselves and congratulating you on finding all bees/butts early
- Fixed some rogue {PLAYER.NAME}s showing in dialogue instead of your own beeautiful name
- Fixed not being able to pick up flora with most tools (exception being nets on flowers for obvs reasons)
- Fixed being able to set your spawn point with a bed underwater or in caves
- Fixed being able to use the rubbering in the dev/dream areas
- Fixed coral species not generated hives when fully restored
- Fixed fishing then using a gate or divespot causing a weird ghost fishing menu
- Fixed not being able to dive back down a spot on gamepad when no shallow/boat nearvy
- Fixed heater/cooler icons overlapping with the moon icon in the top-left
- Fixed corrupted players.json files causing issues on start-up
- Fixed Shipsbane showing "thorny" butterfly as the req when it's "stippled"
- Fixed some fishing achievements being locked+relocked when changing between saves
- Fixed not being able to open non-beehives with a hivetool equipped
- Fixed being able to use the pencil on a backpack
- Fixed coral restoration not immedietely being detected in some situations
- Fixed coral that was pincered not counting as needing to be restored in that session
- Fixed Golden fishing rod having no tooltip info
- Fixed TDRAW hook being broken with modding
Changed files in this update