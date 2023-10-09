 Skip to content

APICO update for 9 October 2023

Nautilus 3.2.1

Nautilus 3.2.1

Build 12395500

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Beekeepers!

Couple more bug fixes including a bunch of minor stuff I was putting aside in favour of more breaking issues!
Thanks again as always to all your reports <3

~ Ell

Changes
  • You no longer get sent back to your spawn after the credits, and remain in front of the (now open) door (could this be a setup for the 4.0 update I wonder)
  • Updated steam cloud mapping, should now sync the saves+modsfolders between all OSs properly
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed SteamDeck not using the full height of the screen
  • Fixed new bee produce being disgustingly undervalued by those ungrateful NPCs (x10 sell price)
  • Fixed the new idol not being able to be used in the dream shrine
  • Fixed the beehive breeding slot not being fully hidden when a queen was inside
  • Fixed Filtration Hives filling sludge filters when not underwater
  • Fixed lag on beebox/buttbox/beebank with lots of friends inside
  • Fixed Filtration Hives filling sludge filters when no sludge tiles were nearby
  • Fixed some NPCs getting ahead of themselves and congratulating you on finding all bees/butts early
  • Fixed some rogue {PLAYER.NAME}s showing in dialogue instead of your own beeautiful name
  • Fixed not being able to pick up flora with most tools (exception being nets on flowers for obvs reasons)
  • Fixed being able to set your spawn point with a bed underwater or in caves
  • Fixed being able to use the rubbering in the dev/dream areas
  • Fixed coral species not generated hives when fully restored
  • Fixed fishing then using a gate or divespot causing a weird ghost fishing menu
  • Fixed not being able to dive back down a spot on gamepad when no shallow/boat nearvy
  • Fixed heater/cooler icons overlapping with the moon icon in the top-left
  • Fixed corrupted players.json files causing issues on start-up
  • Fixed Shipsbane showing "thorny" butterfly as the req when it's "stippled"
  • Fixed some fishing achievements being locked+relocked when changing between saves
  • Fixed not being able to open non-beehives with a hivetool equipped
  • Fixed being able to use the pencil on a backpack
  • Fixed coral restoration not immedietely being detected in some situations
  • Fixed coral that was pincered not counting as needing to be restored in that session
  • Fixed Golden fishing rod having no tooltip info
  • Fixed TDRAW hook being broken with modding

