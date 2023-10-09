1.68 - New HD, new voice, new event!

Share · View all patches · Build 12395460 · Last edited 9 October 2023 – 16:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Here is Zoe 1.68 with the complete graphic overhaul! (see the new store screenshots and trailer)

Changelog:

New event: No escape (blowjob + feet on face)

New High Definition version

New Zoe voice, Zoe is now voiced almost every time.

Voice volume setting: you can set different volumes for the moaning and for Zoe's voice.

The camera speed is not properly saved in the settings!

Fixed Zoe not looking straight at the player when talking in the kitchen

Improved the french translations (special thanks to Fuspawn)

Fixed not being able to save in VR

Better camera positioning in VR when walking around (you are not in front of the character anymore)

In VR, during every fade, the headset position will be adjusted for more comfort

As usual, in case of bug or problem, use the feedback system, and I'll try to patch the game within a couple of days!

Don't forget to leave a review! We are nearing the 50 reviews, which could potentially lead to a "very positive" rating!

Have a nice week everyone, see you soon for more info about the next update!