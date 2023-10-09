The Demo for Another Man's Wife has been updated to version 1.10

We have not touched the demo since January, but now we've run our fingers all over it. The demo has been updated to better reflect the full game as it has grown and improved through Early Access. With the update, the demo now features:

Many new renders that were not included in the original demo.

An expanded opportunity to play the game.

All new animations compared to the previous version of the demo.

A significant reduction in the size of the demo.

If you've been following us and checked out the demo in the past, give it another look. You'll find that our production quality has increased in the past six months. The full game of course features a great deal of content that is not in the demo, but it is still in Early Access with more content on the way as we close in on the end of our story.