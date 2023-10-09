 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Oirbo update for 9 October 2023

0.9.14 update changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12395398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

This week was boss week, we made a bunch of small changes to almost all bosses and we should improve them even more in the coming weeks so stay tuned for that.
The new intro section is about 50% complete, so hopefully we will meet our end-of-October deadline for a public beta!
Thanks as always for the constant feedback you guys are sending to us and keep crushing those tiny robos!!

  • Fixed issues on some puzzles, that couldn't be solved without a specific skill, yet were accessible with a combination of other skills
  • Performance improvements in the Mechanical Bay area
  • Fixed weird visual glitch with the Medical Bay Boss
  • Improved hitboxes in the Nature Bay Boss
  • Adjusted timings in the Cargo Bay Boss
  • Installed anti-motion sickness add-on to Oirbo

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1074281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1074282
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link