0.9.14 update changelog

Hi everyone,
This week was boss week, we made a bunch of small changes to almost all bosses and we should improve them even more in the coming weeks so stay tuned for that.
The new intro section is about 50% complete, so hopefully we will meet our end-of-October deadline for a public beta!
Thanks as always for the constant feedback you guys are sending to us and keep crushing those tiny robos!!
- Fixed issues on some puzzles, that couldn't be solved without a specific skill, yet were accessible with a combination of other skills
- Performance improvements in the Mechanical Bay area
- Fixed weird visual glitch with the Medical Bay Boss
- Improved hitboxes in the Nature Bay Boss
- Adjusted timings in the Cargo Bay Boss
- Installed anti-motion sickness add-on to Oirbo
Changed files in this update