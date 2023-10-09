 Skip to content

Roguevive: Prelude update for 9 October 2023

Melee and Laser Hotfix

Melee and Laser Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, thanks to everyone who reported bug thought the weekend, just released a little hotfix for the problems found.

  • Correct the boomerang sound still playing when the player was dead
  • Added a 10s cooldown to the fast cylinder
  • Increase damage on Starfall by 20%
  • Every "Item damage" text changed to "skill damage"
  • Fixed the Pills upgrade still showing shooting speed instead of attack speed.
  • Fixed several problems with Laser Rifle not damaging enemies
  • Fixed Melee Weapons Effect increasing size disproportional to the real damage area.

The next update will come by Friday.
As always thanks for playing and for the feedback.

