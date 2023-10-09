Melee and Laser Hotfix

Hello everyone, thanks to everyone who reported bug thought the weekend, just released a little hotfix for the problems found.

Correct the boomerang sound still playing when the player was dead

Added a 10s cooldown to the fast cylinder

Increase damage on Starfall by 20%

Every "Item damage" text changed to "skill damage"

Fixed the Pills upgrade still showing shooting speed instead of attack speed.

Fixed several problems with Laser Rifle not damaging enemies

Fixed Melee Weapons Effect increasing size disproportional to the real damage area.

The next update will come by Friday.

As always thanks for playing and for the feedback.