西游幸存者 update for 9 October 2023

0.831 For English, Japanese, and Korean

Share · View all patches · Build 12395376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We appreciate your patience as we have completed the translation and adaptation of English, Japanese, and Korean subtitles over the course of a month. We welcome any feedback or comments you may have in our community. Thank you for your support!

